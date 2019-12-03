Man accused of robbing over $640,000 in Anthony, N.M.

ANTHONY, N.M. (KTSM)- A man was arrested and taken into the Doña Ana County Detention Center after his employer accused him of robbing over $640,000.

The investigation started over the summer after the victim, who owns a vitamin shop in Anthony, reported that Robert Lonsinger, 31, was suspected of writing checks to himself and depositing them into a personal account, police reports say.

Lonsinger told detectives he would deposit the checks into a bank in Anthony and drive to Las Cruces to withdraw the money as cash.

Officials say the checks were allegedly written between August 2017 and March 2019.

Police reports say detectives found 69 monthly checks written to Lonsinger beginning on Aug. 24, 2017, ranging in amounts from approximately $8,000 to over $9,000.

Officers say Lonsinger told detectives he used the money on girlfriends, trips, and friends.

Lonsinger was arrested Monday and was charged with one count of fraud over $20,000 and 69 counts of forgery, reports say.

According to officials, Lonsinger was transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond, and arraignment is still pending.