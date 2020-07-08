Man accused of murdering wife in Socorro taken into custody after fleeing to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a man accused of murdering his wife.

Officials said 53-year-old Sergio Reyna was taken into custody on Tuesday in the death of 52-year-old Marta Reyna.

According to the El Paso County Sherif’s Office, on July 5, officers with the Socorro City Police Department were dispatched to the 10000 block of North Loop Dr. in reference to a welfare check.

Officers arrived at the address and located a woman’s body which turned out to be Marta Reyna, authorities said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit arrived at the scene and took over the investigation from the Socorro City Police Department. Through the course of the investigation, detectives said they learned that the victim’s husband was responsible for her death.

Authorities said Sergio Reyna fled to Mexico and that the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit secured an arrest warrant charging Reyna with Murder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reyna returned to the United States on July 7 at around 6:30 p.m. and was taken into custody at the Ysleta Port of Entry by Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives. Reyna was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1,000.000.00 Bond.