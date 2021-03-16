Man accused of filing false federal income tax

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 59-year-old man was charged with three counts of filing a false federal income tax.

Victor Manuel Gonzalez, sole proprietor of the now-closed Tax Preparation Service, allegedly underreporting his income on personal tax returns, causing a tax loss of more than $100,000.

He was arrested on March 3 with a bond of $25,000.

Gonzalez claimed his income was $17,462, $18,450 and $25,328 for tax years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. During a detention hearing on Tuesday, it was alleged that Gonzalez actually earned more than $350,000 during that period.

In addition to underreporting his yearly income, Gonzalez is accused of applying for and improperly receiving refunds through the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).