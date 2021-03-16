Man accused of filing false federal income tax

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 59-year-old man was charged with three counts of filing a false federal income tax.

Victor Manuel Gonzalez, sole proprietor of the now-closed Tax Preparation Service, allegedly underreporting his income on personal tax returns, causing a tax loss of more than $100,000.

He was arrested on March 3 with a bond of $25,000.

Gonzalez claimed his income was $17,462, $18,450 and $25,328 for tax years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. During a detention hearing on Tuesday, it was alleged that Gonzalez actually earned more than $350,000 during that period.

In addition to underreporting his yearly income, Gonzalez is accused of applying for and improperly receiving refunds through the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local allergy expert share advice of how to treat symptoms as dusty, windy conditions pick up

Peninsula Pronghorn population at El Paso Zoo

Mustard Seed Cafe

Fort Bliss troops return from deployment

Project to begin enhancing pedestrian safety along Montana Avenue

Republican Congressional Delegation tours El Paso border; shares concerns

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime