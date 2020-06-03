Man accused of burglarizing Bishop Seitz’s home arrested by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police released the mugshot of the man accused of burglarizing Bishop Mark Seitz’s home on the grounds of the Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center in the Lower Valley last week.

Jonathan Carrillo, 24, is accused of burglarizing the Bishop’s home on Tuesday, May 26. According to police, a patrol officer who’d previously arrested Carrillo on drug charges recognized him from a surveillance photo.

On Friday, May 29, Officers working in the Pebble Hills region arrested Carrillo after he was spotted allegedly burglarizing several homes in the area.

Police booked him into the El Paso County Detention Center for Burglary of Building, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Marijuana <2 oz. , and two warrants for possession of a controlled substance. His bonds total $14,900.

Police were able to recover many of Bishop Seitz’s belongings, including rosaries, holy medals, and other religious relics. He says his coin collection, which he’d had from childhood, is still missing.

Anyone with information on the location of the Bishop’s coin collection is asked to contact EPPD at (915) 212-8315 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.