Man accused of arson in East El Paso apartment fire investigation

EL PASO, Texas – An investigation into an East El Paso apartment fire from last week has led to the arrest of one man on suspicion of arson, the fire department said.

Kyle James Yeazle, 27, was arrested by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office on Monday in connection with an apartment fire that happened on April 6 in the 8500 block of Viscount Boulevard. He is facing a charge of arson of habitation, an El Paso Fire Department news release said.

The fire was a Condition 1 and required eight units and 25 firefighters. No injures were reported in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Investigations Section took Yeazle into custody and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.