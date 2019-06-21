Man accused in deadly hit-and-run receives new charge following jail fight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Oscar Anchondo, the man accused of killing a Gadsden High School student in a hit-and-run crash, is facing a new charge after allegedly being involved in a fight behind bars.

As KTSM previously reported, Anchondo, 21, is charged with vehicular homicide for the death of Adalberto “Beto” Romero, 16, in April.

A prison surveillance video obtained by KTSM appears to show Anchondo throwing punches in the Dona Ana County Detention Facility on Monday.

Two other inmates were involved in the brawl. Security guards eventually stepped in to break up the fight.

According to court records, Anchondo was charged with battery following the incident, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was arraigned on Wednesday.

Anchondo remains in jail without bond.