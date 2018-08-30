Mail stolen from more than 85 West El Paso mailboxes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police are urging El Pasoans to go check their mail following a string of mailbox thefts.

According to a news release, unknown suspects reportedly stole mail from more than 85 mailboxes in West El Paso Wednesday evening.

Police say investigators have also identified suspects accused of other mailbox thefts in East El Paso.

According to police, the thefts are happening at individual curbside mailboxes, neighborhood multi-mailbox units, and apartment complex mailboxes.

Officials say the suspects open the mailboxes and remove the mail, or in some cases pry them open.

Police recommend all residents follow these tips: