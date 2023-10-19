LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department said Deputy Chief Leath McClure was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Continuous Violence Against the Family.

Jail records showed his bond was set at half a million dollars.

Rushin said the department was made aware of the “criminal allegations” against McClure on October 4. After a “thorough” investigation, authorities obtained a warrant. Interim Chief of Police Greg Rushin said McClure was arrested by LPD at 2:14 p.m.

Authorities stressed the investigation was ongoing, and information was limited. Rushin stated he could not say what weapon was used during the assault.

Rushin said McClure, who had been with LPD since February 14, 2005, remained on administrative leave as of Thursday.

“When something like this happens, it’s a sad day,” Rushin said at a news conference.

EverythingLubbock.com requested a probable cause affidavit and an arrest warrant from the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office. Officials with the DA’s office said they recused themselves from the case and another office would take over. This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.