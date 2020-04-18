Lower Valley Family Dollar ransacked on Easter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are working to identify the person responsible for breaking a glass door and stealing items at a Lower Valley Family Dollar on Easter Sunday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 7369 Alameda Avenue near N. Carolina, when a man wearing a surgical mask used a rock to shatter the front door and make his way into the closed store.

Once inside, the suspect loaded up with electronic items, including wireless speakers and headphones.

Police describe the man as a Hispanic male, large build, in his late 30s or early 40s with medium complexion and thin eyebrows. He was wearing classes, a black hoodie, jeans, and the mask — which partially obscured his facial features.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. A tip from the public led to the a