Lower Valley carjacking suspect sought by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping the community can identify a man caught on a surveillance camera who is suspected of carjacking a man in the Lower Valley.

The man, identified as a Hispanic with a thin build, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a baseball cap, is suspected of stealing a man’s truck from the 230 block of S. Americas Ave., just south of Alameda, near the Valero gas station.

The truck’s owner was injured during the carjacking.

If you have any information on his identity, you can submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE. You can also contact El Paso Police through their non-emergency number at (915) 832-4400.