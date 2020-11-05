Local business owner arrested on multiple drug charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local bar owner was arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of drug possession.

According to jail records, Justin Kaufman and his girlfriend were arrested Wednesday on charges that stem from an incident in May.

Kaufman was charged with:

One count of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance or possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 400 grams;

One count of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams;

Nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams

One count of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $85,100 bond. He was released later that day. If convicted, Kaufman could face up to 99 years in jail.

Kathalina Ziffer, Kaufman’s girlfriend, was charged with:

Two counts of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance or possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 400 grams;

One count of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces

One count of possession of a dangerous drug

One count of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams;

Nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $92,850 bond. She was released later that day.

Earlier this year, Kaufman opened a microbrewery in East El Paso. He owns Back Nine, Brass Monkey, El Paso Drafthouse and other bars in El Paso.

