Local business owner arrested on multiple drug charges

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local bar owner was arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of drug possession.

According to jail records, Justin Kaufman and his girlfriend were arrested Wednesday on charges that stem from an incident in May.

Kaufman was charged with:

  • One count of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance or possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 400 grams;
  • One count of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams;
  • Nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams
  • One count of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $85,100 bond. He was released later that day. If convicted, Kaufman could face up to 99 years in jail.

Kathalina Ziffer, Kaufman’s girlfriend, was charged with:

  • Two counts of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance or possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 400 grams;
  • One count of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
  • One count of possession of a dangerous drug
  • One count of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams;
  • Nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $92,850 bond. She was released later that day.

Earlier this year, Kaufman opened a microbrewery in East El Paso. He owns Back Nine, Brass Monkey, El Paso Drafthouse and other bars in El Paso.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Booming business

3,100 virus cases reported

El Paso Police search for shooting suspect

El Paso Mayoral candidates look ahead to runoff election

District Judge asks parties to find middle ground in shutdown hearing

El Paso mayoral race likely headed to a runoff

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime