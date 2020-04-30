Litter of newborn kittens dumped in gas station trash bin, El Paso Police looking for suspects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for the person or persons who dumped a litter of newborn kittens in a trash bin at an East El Paso Circle K.

The kittens were found next to fuel pump No. 6 at the Circle K at 11302 Montana Ave., at the corner of George Dieter Drive. Police believe they were left at some point between noon on April 7 to 2:30 p.m. on April 8.

The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit is in charge of the case. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the unit at 915-212-0800.