LCPD: Woman uses car to ram house, tries to run over occupants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a woman accused of intentionally ramming her vehicle into a home Sunday while trying to run over two women who know her ex-boyfriend.

Amanda Gonzales, 25, is charged with two fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a fourth-degree felony count of criminal damage to property over $1,000. Gonzalez is also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home on the 1000 block of Chitamancha Road. Officers arrived to find Gonzales’ gray 2015 Nissan Altima lodged on the rock landscaping just outside the home. Officers also noticed considerable damage to the home and to another vehicle parked nearby.

Investigators learned Gonzales drove to the home to confront her ex-boyfriend, who was there with his new girlfriend. Investigators learned that the ex-boyfriend, his new girlfriend and her roommate awoke to the sounds of Gonzales pounding on all the windows as she walked around the home.

The three occupants of the home went outside to investigate. According to police, that’s when Gonzales punched her ex-boyfriend. At some point, the three occupants of the home went back inside the home.

Police said Gonzales got into her Nissan Altima and rammed the car into the home, near the front door. The three victims went back outside and were standing on the walkway when Gonzales reportedly accelerated toward them, forcing them to jump to safety.

After the second crash into the home, Gonzales then backed into a vehicle parked nearby. Her Altima then got lodged onto the rock landscaping in front of the home and she was unable to move it. No major physical injuries were reported during the incident.

Gonzales was detained on scene.

She was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where she is initially being held without bond.

