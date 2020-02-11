LCPD says crimes should not be posted in social media groups

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are reminding the community to not post video or photos of crimes on social media. This comes after several businesses around the city were vandalized and the photos posted in a social media group.

Last weekend, a Las Cruces law firm fell victim to vandals after vulgar comments were spray-painted on exterior walls outside the building. What started as a post on Facebook by the law firm quickly gained the attention of many in Las Cruces.

LCPD spokesperson Dan Trujillo says vandalism tends to spike with warmer weather and says this weekend’s mild temps could have played a role. He’s also urging the public to come forward to LCPD when they have information on who could be committing crimes instead of posting that information to social media.

“We ask if you have any evidence or any link of who may have caused this damage don’t post it online because we need to investigate and we don’t want the suspect possibly destroying evidence in the process and we also don’t want the suspect to retaliate against the person who posted online,” said Trujillo.

He says businesses and property owners should consider investing in cameras in case they fall victim to vandalism or property damage. The cameras, he says, help police find suspects and serve as proof of what may have happened.

