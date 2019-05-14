LCPD: Man allegedly rapes teenager for years, girlfriend failed to report it

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sigmund Gomez (left) and Sara Ybarra (right)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A Las Cruces couple is in jail after a teenager was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

According to a news release, Sigmund Gomez, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting the teenage girl over the last two years.

Police also arrested Gomez's girlfriend, Sara Ybarra, 35, for allegedly failing to notify authorities of the reported abuse.

According to the release, Ybarra allegedly ripped off the girl's clothes and threw her to the floor in front of Gomez.

The victim, now 15, is now in her father's custody.

Gomez is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Ybarra is charged one count of child abuse and one count of failing to report child abuse.

Both were booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Tuesday where they are being held without bond.