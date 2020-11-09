LCPD lieutenant stabbed while apprehending rape suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces police lieutenant was stabbed Monday morning while assisting in the apprehension of a rape suspect.

The lieutenant was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center. The stab wound is to his upper torso, above his vest and near his left armpit. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody. Las Cruces police are investigating the allegations from the original call and the subsequent stabbing of the lieutenant.

A woman, the alleged victim of the original call, is being interviewed by police.

About 8:30 a.m. Monday, Las Cruces police responded to a home on the 2200 block of north Alameda Boulevard, where a woman claimed to have been sexually assaulted by her roommate. The woman escaped the home and met with responding officers. The suspect remained inside a mobile home where they resided.

Officers surrounded the home and tried to persuade the suspect to exit. At some point, the suspect exited the home and tried to run from police. The suspect was taken into custody near that area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

