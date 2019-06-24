LCPD identify victim in Friday’s deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police have identified the victim of Friday afternoon’s murder in the 2300 block of Lester Avenue.

According to police, Johnny Burnside, Jr., 29, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Another man was also shot during the incident that happened around 3:30 p.m.

As KTSM previously reported, Burnside was arrested last November when a woman he was with allegedly stole a vehicle from a business. During her arrest, officers learned Burnside had warrants for his arrest on probation violations.

Police have yet to name a suspect in Friday’s shooting. Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces is now offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of any suspect involved in the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident can call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.