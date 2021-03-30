LCPD identifies suspect in fatal Sunday shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers and Las Cruces police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for Sunday’s fatal shooting and the woman who may be accompanying him.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 32, is believed to be responsible for the Sunday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Ramon Archuleta, which happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the 1900 block of W. Picacho Ave.



He may be in the company of his girlfriend, Leanna Herrera, also 32. Police believe Rodriguez may be armed.

Rodriguez is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has several tattoos including one that covers the back of his head and the image of a rabbit on the right side of his neck. Herrera is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She was last known to have pink/red hair.

Investigators believe Archuleta got into a fight with Rodriguez, who pulled a gun on him and fired at least one round. Archuleta stumbled out of the apartment and fell to the ground. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police surrounded a nearby apartment, where Rodriguez was believed to be hiding, and called out LCPD’s SWAT team, but police did not locate the suspect inside.



Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that helps police locate Rodriguez and Herrera.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez or Herrera’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.