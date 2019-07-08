LCPD: Convicted felon points rifle at Jack in the Box employee

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man suspected of armed robbery and horse theft earlier this year is back in jail after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a Las Cruces Jack in the Box employee last week.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Friday at the restaurant located at 4615 Sonoma Ranch.

Officials say Ruben Sanchez, 31, was armed with a .22 caliber rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest when he went inside and yelled at his girlfriend, an employee of the restaurant.

When another employee went outside to see check on the situation, Sanchez allegedly pointed the rifle at the worker.

Police later found Sanchez in the drive-thru lane with his three children — ages 4, 2, and 7 months — in the backseat with the rifle pointing in their direction.

According to a news release, the rifle had one round in its chamber. A 30-round magazine for the rifle was also discovered in a diaper bag.

Officials say the rifle was reported stolen in 2018. Sanchez was booked into jail in connection with the incident last July, and was released 12 hours later on his own recognizance.

According to the release, Sanchez is facing three counts of child abuse, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the latest incident.