LCPD ask for help in 2019 unsolved murder

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces is offering a $2,000 reward in hopes of identifying who is responsible for the death of a 30-year-old man a year ago this week.

Demon Williams, 30, was found dead under an arroyo on Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street on March 5, 2019. A cleanup crew working in the area found his body around 11 a.m. and immediately called authorities.

Las Cruces Police say his body showed signs of trauma and his death was ruled a homicide. Police believe Williams was likely killed on March 4, the day before his body was discovered.

According to investigators, William was known to spend time in the arroyo where his body was found. They are releasing photos of him in hopes of identifying others who may have been with him in the days and hours leading up to his death.

Anyone with information that can help with this investigation is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.