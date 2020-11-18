Las Vegas man suspected of sexually assaulting Las Cruces girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a Las Vegas man suspected of sexually assaulting a young girl on Monday evening.

Carlos Rodriguez, 29, from Las Vegas, Nev., is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. Both counts are third-degree felonies.

According to LCPD, on Monday night, police were dispatched to a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred at a home on the 2200 block of Mars Avenue. Officers arrived to find Rodriguez at the home with the alleged victim, who is younger than 10, along with her mother and aunt.

Investigators determined that Rodriguez is a close acquaintance of the girl’s aunt.

Las Cruces police investigators learned that twice, on Monday, Rodriguez had inappropriate sexual contact with the young girl. Investigators learned the second incident was interrupted by the young girl’s mother and aunt, who called police shortly thereafter.

Rodriguez was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

