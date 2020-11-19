Las Cruces woman accused of exposing kids to meth, failing to report sexual abuse by uncle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a woman suspected of exposing her young daughters to methamphetamine and interfering with the investigation of sexual assault allegations made against her uncle, who was arrested in October.

Kaylee Robyn Scoughton, 25, is charged with four third-degree felony counts of intentional child abuse. Scoughton is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an investigation of child abuse and one misdemeanor count of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

According to investigators, in early September, a 5-year-old girl disclosed to her grandmother that Kaylee’s uncle, 52-year-old Kelly Scoughton, sexually assaulted the young girl on multiple occasions.

Investigators interviewed several relatives and conducted a safe-house interview with the 5-year-old girl. According to investigators, Kelly Scoughton, on several occasions, sexually assaulted and had illegal contact with the girl.

Further investigation by LCPD determined that Kaylee Scoughton, the 5-year-old girl’s mother, knew of the sexual assault allegations and refused to report or cooperate with the investigation. According to investigators, Kaylee Scoughton’s 5-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

Investigators learned that Kaylee gave birth to another daughter in September. The infant also tested positive for meth.

Kaylee Scoughton’s daughters are now in custody state agency custody.

Kaylee Scoughton was arrested Monday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where she is initially being held without bond.

Kelly Scoughton was arrested Oct. 1 and remains in custody. He is charged with four counts of child abuse, two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of false imprisonment.

Additional charges are possible.

Latest Headlines