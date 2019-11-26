Las Cruces teen shot in the head, police say

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the head Tuesday morning in Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the shooting was reported just after midnight on Nov. 26 in the 2200 block of N. Alameda Boulevard.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to head. He was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso with critical injuries. As of late Tuesday morning, he was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.