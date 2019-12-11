Las Cruces SWAT team arrests man on multiple charges after standoff

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A stolen vehicle led to a car chase and SWAT standoff Tuesday afternoon in Las Cruces.

Corey Lee Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and breaking and entering a dwelling, a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department said.

Officers saw Willis in a 2001 red Pontiac Sunfire, that had been reported stolen from Ruidoso, at a convenience store at Solano Drive and Idaho Avenue. When they approached it the car sped off.

The vehicle was later located in the 1500 block of Missouri Avenu and a man, later identified as Willis, was seen running into a nearby apartment building.

“The suspect broke into an apartment and barricaded inside,” police said. “Police made several attempts at making contact with the suspect but to no avail.”

The Las Cruces Police Department’s SWAT team and K-9 team was called to the scene.

“Audible diversionary devices,” were used by police and at about 2:30 p.m. Willis jumped from the roof of the building and was taken down by a police dog while trying to run away.

“Police learned the suspect broke through the ceiling of the second-story apartment before jumping from the roof,” police said. “The suspect suffered multiple injuries from the jump and from the K-9 engagement. He was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.”

Once Willis is released from the hospital he is expected to be booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond, police said.