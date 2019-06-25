Las Cruces SWAT arrests man wanted in Deming

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man wanted in Deming and Las Cruces was arrested by the SWAT team on Tuesday.

Patricio Fierro, 29, was taken into custody by the Las Cruces Police Department’s SWAT team after more than two hours of negotiations.

Officers believed Fierro was armed as he was barricaded in a home in the 900 block of Hadley Avenue. The SWAT team surrounded the home at about 10 a.m.

Patricio Fierro

Photo courtesy of LCPD

Two other occupants of the home left during the incident and neighbors were asked to take shelter in place.

During the standoff, SWAT members used three audible diversionary devices.

“A sergeant with LCPD’s Hostage Negotiations Team made telephonic contact with Fierro and was instrumental in negotiating his surrender,” police said in a news release. “About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fierro exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.”

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the standoff, police said.

Fierro was handed over to the FBI, which is the lead investigative agency on the case.