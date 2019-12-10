Las Cruces Subway employee robbed own store to ‘teach’ fellow employee a lesson

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A Subway worker robbed her own store and said it was to teach a fellow employee a lesson, the Las Cruces Police Department said.

The robbery took place at about 7 p.m. on Monday at 2780 W. Picacho Ave., a news release said.

Police said employees told them a man and woman robbed the store but fled before officers arrived.

“Investigators learned two employees were inside the store and a customer was at the drive-thru window when power to the business went off,” the release said. “That’s when a masked woman entered the store, jumped the counter, and verbally and physically threatened the two employees. The woman also ordered one of the employees to get rid of the customer at the drive-thru window.”

While the suspects took both employees to the back of the store, a customer escaped by running to her vehicle.

One of the employees said they recognized the voice of Lorena Marin, a co-worker, police said.

“While investigating the robbery, an officer was flagged down by someone who saw a white Kia Optima parked suspiciously in the area,” the release said. “Officers located and stopped a white Kia Optima near Maese Lane and west Picacho Avenue.”

Police found Marin, 22, and Angelo Rey Espinosa, 19, in the car. Marin allegedly told police she was involved in the robbery and “indicated she wanted to teach one of the employees a lesson about what could happen late at night in that part of town,” the release said.

Both were booked into the Dona ana County Detention Center on one count of robbery each. They are being held without bond, the release said.