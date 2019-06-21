Las Cruces police searching for teen robbery, car chase suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are searching for a teenager suspected of shooting at another car during a car chase that ended with a robbery.

Sabino A. Paez, 19, is wanted for armed robbery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of battery.

According to a release from police, Paez posted an iPhone X for sale for $500 on the LetGo app.

Sabino Paez

Photo courtesy of LCPD

A 17-year-old boy and a friend agreed to meet Paez at about 1:30 p.m. on June 12 at a Pizza Hut parking lot, 2205 Missouri Ave.

Paez, who was joined by a 16-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy and another juvenile, pulled a gun on the prospective buyer and demanded to see the $500.

The teen buyer and his friend drove off but Paez, and others, allegedly started chasing them as they headed towards Stull Drive. Paez also allegedly shot at the victim’s car, police said.

“The pursuit made several turns and ended up on La Fonda Drive where Paez rammed his 2011 silver Nissan Altima into the victim’s car, disabling it,” police said in the release. “Paez and two young men exited the vehicle with one of them entering the victim’s car, punching the victim and stealing the $500. The victim heard as the 16-year-old girl called Paez by name, telling him that it’s time to leave.”

The 16-year-old girl and the 14-year-old boy who accompanied Paez were identified. The girl is facing a charge of conspiracy and the boy is facing charges of conspiracy, aggravated assault with a deadly weaspon and shooting from a motor vehicle. The other juvenile has also been identified by police and charges are pending.

The minors names were not released by police.

Police are searching for Paez, who is described as a Hispanic standing about 5-feet-9, and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call police or the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. They can also send a tip through the P3 TIPS app. A $1,000 reward is being offered and callers can remain anonymous.