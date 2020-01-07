Las Cruces Police search for two men who used stolen bank cards

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can give police information on two men who used stolen bank cards that they stole from a vehicle this past October.

A vehicle was broken into on Oct. 26 at the Telshor 12 movie theater. Credit cards and debit cards were among the items stolen that day, a Las Cruces Police Department news release said.

Later two young men were caught on camera at the J.C. Penney at Mesilla Valley Mall using the cards to buy merchandise, the release said.

Anyone who may have information on the men caught on camera is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can also be given through the app “P3 TIPS.”

