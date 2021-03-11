Officer injured in incident in downtown Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces police officer received minor injuries after a Thursday morning incident that happened at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Campo Street and East Hadley Avenue in downtown Las Cruces.

A man involved with the incident was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Las Cruces Police Department and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force — which includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police — are investigating the incident.

Several roads have been closed near where the incident occurred and are expected to be close most of Thursday.

Campo Street, from East Picacho Avenue to Las Cruces Avenue will be closed for most of the day, as well as Hadley Avenue from Church Street to North San Pedro Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.