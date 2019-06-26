Las Cruces Police need your help finding a man suspected in two armed robberies

Two armed robberies were committed on Tuesday, June 25 and Las Cruces Police believe it was the same man might be responsible for both. The first was reported at 12:15 am at the Giant gas station on 1865 University Avenue. The second happened later that evening at the Pizza Hut on 2205 Missouri Avenue at about 10:30 pm.

Police said the man showed a handgun and demanded money from employees at both incidents. No injuries were reported at either location.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man believed to be responsible for the armed robberies.

Surveillance cameras at both businesses captured images of the suspect described as 6-feet tall African-American with a light complexion, wearing black skinny jeans, with white shoes and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on either of these robberies or the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also provide tips through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.