LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

According to LCPD, they were dispatched to reports of a shooting near Hagerty Road and Monte Vista Avenue around 9 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital where their condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LCPD at (575)526-0795.

This is a developing story.