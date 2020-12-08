Las Cruces police investigating fatal overnight shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting that happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, police were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Rosedale Drive.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man inside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Las Cruces firefighters entered the home and determined the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Three occupants of the home, two men and a woman, exited and are being interviewed by police. The incident is under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

