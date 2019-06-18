Las Cruces Police identify man killed in shooting with law enforcement

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The man who was killed Monday in a shootout with law enforcement officers was identified on Tuesday by the Las Cruces Police Department.

Francisco “Paco” Tarin

Photo courtesy LCPD

Francisco “Paco” Tarin, 35, was killed on Monday morning by Border Patrol agents while he was engaged in a shootout with police officers in the parking lot of Home Depot near the intersection of Lohman and Nacho.

Tarin was suspected of shooting at a marked LCPD unit, the officer driving the unit and at several other officers who were trying to arrest him.

Officers were dispatched to the Jack in the Box, 501 S. Telshor Blvd. at about 2 a.m. after employees reported a man was acting in a threatening manner.

About 20 minutes later, the man was located by an officer at the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Nacho Drive.

“As the officer, in his marked unit, shined a spotlight on the man, the suspect opened fire on the officer,” a police news release said. “At least one round penetrated the police unit’s windshield and struck the officer’s upper chest, near his neck.”

The officer called for back-up and then drove himself to Memorial Medical Center where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Other officers were able to locate Tarin at the Home Depot parking lot.

“Officers gave him multiple commands to surrender but he refused to obey those commands,” the release said. “Officers also deployed less-lethal bean bag rounds but they, too, were ineffective in gaining compliance. The incident came to a close shortly before 4 a.m. when the suspect opened fire on the officers.”

Police have not released the names of the officers involved at this time, but they have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure following a shooting.

New Mexico State Police, LCPD, DASO, New Mexico State University Police, FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the DHS Office of the Inspector General are involved in the investigation.