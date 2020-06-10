Las Cruces Police identify elderly man killed after shooting at officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the name of the man who was killed after opening fire on officers Monday in Las Cruces.

Michael Seltzer, 81, was shot and killed by Las Cruces Police Department officers after he exited his home holding a handgun in a threatening manner, police said in a news release. Hours earlier, he allegedly fired several rounds at officers, a preliminary report said.

Officers were originally sent to Seltzer’s home in the 900 block of Tornillo Street just after noon on Monday.

The first officers on the scene were told Seltzer may have a gun and was suicidal tendencies. As they set up a perimeter, a round hit a vehicle close to where one officer was standing, the release said.

Courtesy of LCPD

The SWAT team was called in along with New Mexico State Police, K-9 units, the Hostage Negotiation Team and Crisis Intervention Unit.

“Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that Seltzer, from inside his home, fired multiple rounds from his handgun at officers,” the release said. “One round fired toward officers struck the drivers-side window of LCPD’s Bearcat – a vehicle that affords ballistic protection for officers and citizens in high-risk situations – where an officer was seated. Other officers were in and near the Bearcat at the time. Fortunately, the officers escaped injury.”

The standoff with Seltzer lasted for two hours until he exited banishing the weapon, a .38 caliber revolver, the release said.

No officers were injured in the standoff, however, the three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by the Officer-Involved Incident Task Force, which includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. Once their investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office.

Dan Trujillo, the Spokesperson with LCPD, said within the last year there have been a total of three officer-involved shootings in Las Cruces including this one, “In all three of those incidents, the suspect actually fired on our officer. In one of those instances, the one on June 17th of last year, one of the officers was actually struck. Fortunately, his injuries were very minimal.”

Trujillo added that all officers are trained when handling these situations, however, circumstances do vary, “They’re all different. There’s no one way to train and determine exactly how to handle a certain situation. A lot of it requires career-long training that the officer receives.”