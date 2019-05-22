Las Cruces police identify armed robbery suspect by 'distinctive' face tattoos

LCPD

The man suspected in a Wednesday morning armed robbery has been arrested and charged for the crime.

DeShante A. Williams, 25, whose address is listed as 999 W. Amador Ave., is charged with one count of armed robbery. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery and met with the alleged victim.

The woman told police she awoke about 4 a.m. to find that her boyfriend was no longer there. The woman claimed she went looking for her boyfriend at an apartment at 805 N. 17th St. The victim told investigators that a woman answered the door and indicated that her boyfriend was not there. The victim told investigators that an African American man emerged from behind the door and was armed with a small knife.

Investigators learned the man ordered the victim to hand over her possessions. The woman handed over her keychain, a $20 bill and her cell phone. The woman then went back to her apartment where she notified police of the armed robbery. The woman described the African American man as having a distinctive “N” tattoo under his right eye and an “M” tattoo under his left eye.

Police went to the apartment on 17th street and located Williams inside. Williams was taken into custody without further incident. Police also determined Williams had a felony warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

Williams was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

