EL PASO, Texas — Las Cruces police have arrested one of two individuals suspected in an Aug. 20 kidnapping and battery case.

Police arrested Nathaniel Baca at 8:30 a.m. on Monday after he crashed a vehicle and led officers on a brief foot chase near Delano Drive.

Las Cruces police are still searching for 25-year-old Jacob Gonzalez, Baca’s cousin, who is believed to be the man responsible for kidnapping and battering an ex-girlfriend on Aug. 20.

The woman told investigators that Gonzalez, her ex-boyfriend, and Baca were armed with a rifle and handgun they used to threaten her. Gonzalez and Baca are accused of forcing the woman into her own vehicle where she was beat by Gonzalez. Baca drove them to an undeveloped area where the suspects forced the woman to remove her clothes and shoes. They forced her into the vehicle’s trunk and drove to an unknown residence before returning to her home. When the two suspects left her residence, the woman sought medical attention at the hospital.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jacob Gonzalez. He is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Gonzalez is charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member and interference with communications. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps police locate Gonzalez.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.”