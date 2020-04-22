Las Cruces Police arrest man accused of shooting 36-year-old man

Crime

by: Anahy Diaz

Courtesy of LCPD

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police officers arrested Daniel Leyva, 26, the man accused of injuring a 36-year-old man in a shooting that occurred on April 17. 

Las Cruces police say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Madrid Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting at a mobile park on April 17.

When the police arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old man had been shot at least once in his abdomen by Leyva, who had driven away before officers arrived and was identified by witnesses as the man who fired a shotgun from the driver’s seat of a primer-gray pickup. 

The victim was standing outside a mobile home when he was shot and he sought help inside before being transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. 

Police later obtained a warrant for Leyva’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

Leyva, of the 800 block of north Mesquite Street, is being charged with a one count second-degree felony for shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm. 

Leyva was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s being held without bond.

