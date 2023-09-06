EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-year-old Las Cruces nurse pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle and driving while intoxicated was given probation and no prison time Wednesday, Sept. 6 by a Third Judicial District Court Judge.

Iliana Salayandia, 30, will have 4 years, 11 months and 30 days of supervised probation and have to pay a fee of $180, according to a press release sent by the Third Judicial District Attorney.

Salayandia was sentenced to 15 years; However, the 15 years were suspended resulting in her serving no time in prison.

The Third Judicial District Attorney says Salayandia pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle and one count each of driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding for a “vehicle accident” that resulted in the death of John Robert Signore Jr.

At 7:19 p.m. Dec. 2, 2021, Las Cruces police officers were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles at the N. Roadrunner Parkway and Mars Ave, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney.

The crash report revealed that Salayandia was driving at speeds more than 60 mph in a 35 mph zone when she crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic hitting head-on into the vehicle driven by Signore.

Signore was transported to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Salayandia was questioned at the scene, and she told officers that she had an alcoholic beverage earlier in the evening.

The officer who was masked, was unable to detect any alcohol odor during the interview, Salayandia showing no indication that she was impaired, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney.

During the investigation, a blood test was administered 6 hours later, with results showing that Salayandia had an ethanol level of 0.09g/100ml.

The Third Judicial District Attorney says it was later learned that she requested the Ambulance Medical Response (AMR) transport personnel to administer a “bolus” saline intravenous (IV) before arriving at the local hospital in what officers believe was an attempt to dilute the alcohol in her system.

“Our family believes that justice was not served for our father, John R. Signore Jr. The court’s ruling sends an incorrect message to the community regarding DWI. Salayandia chose to plead guilty to the homicide by vehicle charge, which is evidence of her taking responsibility for her actions, but justice was not served. Our father deserves justice, it is clear he did not get that by the judge’s ruling today,” said a spokesperson for the Signore family.