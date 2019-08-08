elpasostrong
Las Cruces mother charged after children test positive for meth

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Police arrested a Las Cruces mother earlier this week after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to a news release, Maria E. Ludden, 24, is charged with three counts of negligent child abuse.

Police say hair samples from Ludden and her children — ages 7, 3, and 4 months — yielded positive test results for the drug.

According to officials, the two older children were placed in protective custody while the infant is being cared for by its father.

Ludden was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Tuesday and has since been released on bond.

