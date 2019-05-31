Las Cruces mother charged after 4-week-old son suffers skull, rib fractures

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces mother is in jail after her infant son was hospitalized with skull and rib fractures.

According to a news release, Elvia Hilaria Dorado, 27, is charged with a first-degree felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Police say Dorado and her boyfriend took their 4-month-old son to Memorial Medical Center on Sunday, alleging he had fallen from a bed.

Doctors later discovered the baby had a fracture on the left side of his skull and was then transferred to the El Paso Children’s Hospital for more advanced care.

According to the release, Dorado told investigators that she fell asleep while nursing before her son fell from the bed and landed on a pile of clothes and a heating pad.

However, health experts determined that the baby was suffering from abusive injuries that were inconsistent with a simple fall.

Doctors say the skull fracture was “likely caused by his head being slammed with great force.”

They also believe his rib injuries were likely caused by being squeezed very forcefully.

According to police, Dorado was the only one in bed with her son when the injuries allegedly happened. Her boyfriend was sleeping in another room at the time.

Dorado was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Thursday where she is initially being held without bond.