Las Cruces mom allegedly had kids in backseat as she drove drunk

Courtesy LCPD

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - A woman suspected of drunk driving allegedly had her two children unrestrained in the backseat when she allegedly crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning.

Minerva Ann Garcia, 24, was arrested just after midnight on March 12. She is facing one count of child abuse, one count of aggravated DWI, one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department said.

Police said officers were sent to an apartment complex at 201 Three Crosses Ave. after a black Dodge Charger hit another car in the parking lot. The caller told police the driver was allegedly drunk and had two children in the care.

When officers arrived they saw Garcia driving the Charger back into the parking lot with a 3- and 5-year-old child in the back, unrestrained, the release said.

Police said Garcia's eyes were bloodshot and watery, her speech was slurred and there was an odor of alcohol.

As officers tried to detain Garcia, she allegedly got back into the car and "appeared as though she wanted to drive away," the release said.

When police questioned Garcia, she told them she had at least six shots of vodka over a six-hour period and then drove from her mother's house to her apartment.

Garcia was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.