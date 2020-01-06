Las Cruces man who intentionally ran over two pedestrians sentenced to prison

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man who ran over two others following a party was sentenced to 31 years in prison Monday in a Dona Ana County courtroom.

Carlos Garcia killed Denise Chavez and Arturo Cordova on May 7, 2017.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday in Judge Douglas Driggers court.

Garcia was a party he wasn’t invited to and was asked to leave after being “disrespectful,” a news release from the Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office said.

“Witnesses testified that when they asked him to leave the property he grabbed a vodka bottle, drank some of it and took a few beers to his vehicle,” the release said. “Then, Mr. Garcia began to drive dangerously up and down the roadway multiple times, revving his engine, talking trash and driving fast, a few people from the party including, Chavez and Cordova had followed him outside, throwing rocks at the truck and telling him to leave the area.”

In his Yukon, Garcia accelerated and left the roadway, going onto the sidewalk to hit and kill Chavez and Cardova.