Las Cruces man suspected of starting fire in abandoned home charged with arson

Crime

Man claimed he was a firefighter and knew how to control the fire

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jamie Garcia, 32, arrested for arson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of setting fire inside an abandoned home on Saturday.

Jaime R. Garcia was charged with a third-degree felony count of arson and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Las Cruces fire and police were dispatched to the report of smoke coming from a window of an abandoned home on the 900 block of Brownlee Avenue.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to one small room.

Officers located Garcia crouched down in an alcove of the structure.

When interviewed by police, Garcia claimed that he was a firefighter and knew how to control the fire. Investigators determined that Garcia is not a firefighter and learned that he stayed in the abandoned home the previous night without permission to be there.

Garcia was arrested Saturday afternoon and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Catholic Diocese parishes to remain closed

NMSU exploring El Paso as basketball hub due to state restrictions

Lizarraga calls for mayor pro tempore resignation

Court grants expedited appeal on shutdown order

Outdoor Markets on a Hold

EPISD opens learning pods

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime