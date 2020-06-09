Las Cruces man suspected of shooting brother arrested after two-week search

Breaking News
Courtesy of LCPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two weeks on the run, a Las Cruces man accused of shooting his brother has been arrested.

Jaime Talamantes, 30, is suspected of killing his brother Juni Talamantes, 31, on May 22 in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was arrested Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a Las Cruces Police Department news release.

Police said the Talamantes brothers got into an argument, which ended with Jaime shooting Juni. The victim was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Jaime Talamantes is facing one count of murder and another count of aggravated assault. He has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

