Las Cruces man suspected of forcing exes vehicle off the road

Crime

Courtesy Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is being charged with multiple felonies after forcing his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle off the road and then threatening several people.

Anthony “Dingy” Estrada, 41, was arrested Saturday afternoon after he was the center of a tense situation at about 3:20 p.m. near the entrance of a gas station at 3040 N. Main Street, a Las Cruces Police Department news release said.

Police said Estrada forced his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle off the road then approached her and her boyfriend with a knife in his hand.

Estrada allegedly threatened several people at the scene of the crash and a 15-year-old boy used a baseball bat to help defend others from Estrada, police said.

At one point, Estrada allegedly punched a 30-year-old woman and shoved his own teenage daughter before driving off in his pickup truck with his new girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter, police said.

He was arrested later at Mulberry Avenue and Debra Street. In addition to allegedly violating a protective order, Estrada is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse and aggravated stalking. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.

