Las Cruces man suspected of breaking into sporting goods store and nearby car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was arrested Monday evening after burglarizing a sporting goods store and a car parked close by, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Armando Almaraz, 25, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of criminal damage to property, one count of auto burglary and one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Officers were called to 2100 Summit Ct. around 10 p.m. Monday after the owner of a Chevrolet Cobalt discovered the car’s windows broken and property removed, as well as someone in the car. The suspect that was in the car fled after exchanging words with the owner.

A short distance away, officers located the suspect, identified as Almaraz. He initially resisted arrest, but was taken into custody when a second officer arrived on scene.

During the investigation of the car burglary, officers learned that the front doors to Sportsman’s Warehouse, located at 2230 N. Telshor Blvd., were wide open and the business had been burglarized. Almaraz told investigators about his involvement in burglarizing the vehicle and store.

Almaraz was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.