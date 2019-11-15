Las Cruces man shot, killed in Alamogordo after attacking officer with box cutter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released details surrounding an officer-involved shooting earlier this month that ended with a Las Cruces man dead.

The New Mexico State Police said Benjamin Diaz, 22, allegedly attacked Officer Jantzen Duran during a traffic stop at about 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 1 on U.S. 70 west of Alamogordo, a news release said.

Duran pulled Diaz over for going 106 mph in a 60-mph zone and when Duran began to issue the traffic citation, Diaz allegedly exited his vehicle and charged at Duran with a “folding box cutter,” the release said.

Duran ordered Diaz to stop, but he ignored and “stabbed at” Duran’s chest. Duran pulled his gun and shot Diaz and then they struggled on the ground for the weapon. Duran gained control and arrested Diaz, the release said.

Duran was treated and released from a nearby hospital for his injuries, while Diaz was flown to University Medical Center in El Paso, where he died, the release said.

State Police said the vehicle Diaz was driving was stolen, the release said.

Duran has been placed on standard administrative leave and the case is being investigated before it is turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.