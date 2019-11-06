Las Cruces man sentenced to prison for sexual assault, child pornography

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man who admitted to sexually assaulting a child and creating child pornography has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.

Christopher Manuel, 23, will spend nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual contact against a child under 13 and for manufacturing and possession of sexual pornography of children, the Dona Ana District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The District Attorney’s Office said the victims of the crime were 3- and 4-years-old and “Manuel had lived at a residence that was owned by a woman who operated a daycare center for children up to 5 years old.”

Prosecutors asked that Manuel serve 45 years, but Judge Douglas Diggers sentenced him to 43 years, with 21 years suspended and three years credit for time served.

Once Manuel is released from prison, he will have to register as a predatory offender and be supervised by a corrections agent for the rest of his life.