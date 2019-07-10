Las Cruces man found guilty of sexually assaulting young family members

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A Dona Ana County jury found a 58-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting two children in his own family.

David Boris, 58, was found guilty on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor in the third degree of a child under 13.

Prosecutors said Boris committed the crime while the children were at his house.

Judge Douglas R. Driggers ordered a pre-sentence report and Boris was taken into custody until sentencing can be completed at a later date. The maximum amount of time Boris can spend in prison is 24 years.