Las Cruces man found guilty of kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A jury found a Las Cruces man guilty of kidnapping, aggravated battery and battery of a household member from a 2017 case.

Jarvaughn Coleman, 40, was convicted after five hours of deliberation, a Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office news release said.

The victim told jurors she woke up on Sept. 7, 2017, to Coleman beating her and accusing her of cheating on him, the release said.

Over the next several hours, Coleman threatened to kill her and stabbed her in the leg, all while holding her against her will.

“From a neighbor’s house, she was able to call a friend for help and when she and Coleman walked to a nearby store the friend intervened and took her to the hospital where the police were notified,” the release said.

Coleman was arrested at his house on Picacho. A woman who was inside the house told police that Coleman threatened her by “and grabbed her throat to keep her from screaming and opening the door for the police.” She was able to escape and two other men in the house forced Coleman out where he was arrested, the release said.